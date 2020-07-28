Antwaun Woods signs his exclusive rights tender

Getty Images

The Cowboys placed the exclusive rights tender on defensive tackle Antwaun Woods months ago. But he didn’t sign it, creating question about his future.

But Woods accepted the one-year, $750,000 tender Tuesday, signing on the dotted line, the team announced.

The Cowboys signed defensive tackles Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe as free agents this offseason, but Woods adds depth with Poe at the 1-technique.

Woods, 27, has started 25 games the past two seasons for Dallas, making 57 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He saw action on 893 defensive snaps the past two years.