Bears’ Eddie Goldman opts out

Getty Images

The Bears have lost a key player on their defense as a result of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman has informed the team he plans to opt out, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The report indicates that Goldman has health concerns, which may mean he has a medical necessity and will receive a $350,000 stipend. Players who opt out without a medical necessity receive a $150,000 stipend. Goldman has a $4.75 million fully guaranteed base salary this season, which will now become his salary for next season. He’ll have to pay back the stipend next year.

A second-round draft pick in 2015, Goldman has emerged as one of the most important players on the Bears’ defense, and he’ll be missed in 2020.