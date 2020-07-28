Bengals sign Tee Higgins

Getty Images

The Bengals followed up signing quarterback Joe Burrow on Tuesday by signing one of the players they hope will turn into a key target for his passes.

The team announced that wide receiver Tee Higgins signed his four-year deal with the team. He was the final unsigned member of the team’s draft class.

Higgins was the first pick of the second round after closing out his time at Clemson with 59 catches for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had a 36-yard touchdown run and left school with 28 touchdowns over three years.

A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and John Ross are also on hand at receiver in Cincinnati and the group could help make Burrow’s transition to the pros go smoothly if everyone gets on the same page this summer.