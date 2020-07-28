Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei opts out

Getty Images

As big names and big bodies continue to fill the opt out list, the Bills suddenly have a big hole to fill.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei has opted out for the season.

Lotulelei was due to make a guaranteed $4.5 million this year, so that will push into next season.

The former Panthers first-rounder leaves a significant void in the middle of their line. They brought in another former Panthers first-rounder this offseason (Vernon Butler), but it’s a huge hit for their defense.