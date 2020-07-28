Broncos’ Kyle Peko opts out

Getty Images

Broncos defensive tackle Kyle Peko is the latest player to opt out of the 2020 season.

Peko informed the Broncos today that he’s opting out, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Players have the right to opt out of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic. If they are opting out because of medical necessity, they get a $350,000 stipend. If they are opting out by choice, they get a $150,000 stipend. Their contracts are pushed to next year, and that money is deducted from what they make in 2021.

Last season Peko spent some time away from training camp to be with his wife, who was battling cancer. That may have been a factor in his decision not to play this season.

The 27-year-old Peko entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Broncos in 2016. He later spent time with the Bills and Colts before returning to the Broncos last year.