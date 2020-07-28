Browns still hoping to have fans able to attend games this season

Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are still hoping they will be able to have fans attend their home games this season.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the team is still exploring the possible options that would make having fans attend games at FirstEnergy Stadium a reality.

“It’s fluid,” team spokesman Peter John-Baptiste said. “The Browns understand the importance of creating a safe environment for everyone in the stadium, and we must still present a plan to local, state and medical officials.”

Earlier this month, the Browns informed fans that they can opt out of their season ticket packages for the season without losing their priority for 2021. In a move that has since become uniform across the league, they also noted that all fans that do want to attend games, if possible, will be required to wear masks this season.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was asked about attendance at sporting events on Tuesday and said it’s too soon to know what will or will not make sense come September.

“It’s too early to determine what is safe,” DeWine said. “It’s too early to determine if putting 20,000 people at Ohio State Stadium is really a safe thing or not. I don’t think we know that.”