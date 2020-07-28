Bruce Arians: Tom Brady is “way ahead of the curve”

Getty Images

The Buccaneers, if you haven’t heard, have a new quarterback. On Tuesday, coach Bruce Arians was asked by reporters to assess Tom Brady‘s level of preparation for 2020.

“He’s way ahead of the curve,” Arians said of Brady. “He’s a very bright guy — the terminology was the big thing. As we now get together starting tomorrow, we’ll start to collaborate a little bit more. So yeah, I think he’s in a great spot right now as far as that goes.”

Arians echoed a common theme from recent months regarding flexibility by Brady and the Buccaneers Offense.

“[I]t’s a dual thing,” Arians said, “him learning what we do, me learning what he likes, meeting in the middle and doing a lot of different things. I’m not going to ask the other 21 guys to learn something new when they’ve already had a good year and good experiences in the offense. I would’ve liked to have had a couple of preseason games, but it didn’t work out that way.”

Despite no formal practices with Brady, Brady has had plenty of informal practices with his teammates. But there’s still a concern that some players will be freaked out by their new high-profile teammate.

“All of the guys that have been working out with him see his intensity level at even those type of workouts and they only know they’re going to intensify when we get out there for real,” Arians said. “It’s been great. You would’ve hoped we would’ve had spring practice so all of them could get over the awe — especially the young players — with Tom Brady walking into the locker room, and [Rob Gronkowski]. We’ll get through that I think in maybe a week — each guy will have enough [confidence] to go talk to him.

Arians explained that Brady still has plenty of work to do, despite his informal sessions with teammates.

“I think his biggest concern is having no live reps up until now,” Arians said. “Missing all those reps in the spring — especially against a defense like ours where he’s going to see multiple looks all the time. Then, just getting into game shape and getting that reaction time down. I think he’ll know where to go with the ball, it’s just a matter of us putting him in enough situations — full-speed situations — that he’s ready to play a game.”

Still, when it’s time to play games, the Buccaneers will have the benefit of one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game.

“[W]hen he walks in the huddle it’s different,” Arians said of Brady. “This guy’s got six rings and he knows what he’s doing.”

Indeed he does. And it will be great to see what he does with the Buccaneers, assuming and hoping that the games will be played.