Bucs place Justin Evans on PUP

The Buccaneers announced Tuesday they placed safety Justin Evans on the physically unable to perform list.

That means Evans has yet to pass his physical.

Evans has not played since 2018. He developed an Achilles issue early in training camp last summer and was inactive for the season opener before the Bucs placed him on injured reserve.

He missed six games in 2108 with a toe injury that landed him on injured reserve. Evans had toe surgery last summer.

The Bucs also announced they have waived linebacker Kendell Beckwith with a non-football injury. He spent two seasons on the team’s reserve/NFI list.