The Chiefs have agreed to terms with safety Tedric Thompson, Terez Paylor of Yahoo.com reports.

Seattle released Thompson in March to save his $2.1 million base salary.

The Seahawks made Thompson a fourth-round choice in 2017. He played 29 games with 16 starts in his three seasons in Seattle.

But Thompson missed 19 games, including 10 last season.

He ended up with 19 tackles, two picks and two interceptions in 2019.