COVID-19 opt-out list

Getty Images

We’re keeping a running list of the players who choose to opt out of the 2020 season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All players who have opted out are listed below:

Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

Ravens kick returner D’Anthony Thomas.

Seahawks offensive lineman Chance Warmack.

Cowboys cornerback Maurice Canady.

Patriots fullback Danny Vitale.

Washington defenive lineman Caleb Brantley.

Patriots guard Najee Toran.

Patriots offensive lineman Marcus Cannon.

Patriots linebacker Don’a Hightower

Patriots linebacker Brandon Bolden.

Ravens offensive lineman Andre Smith.