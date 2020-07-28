COVID-19 opt-out list

Posted by Mike Florio on July 28, 2020, 9:23 AM EDT
We’re keeping a running list of the players who choose to opt out of the 2020 season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All players who have opted out are listed below:

Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

Ravens kick returner D’Anthony Thomas.

Seahawks offensive lineman Chance Warmack.

Cowboys cornerback Maurice Canady.

Patriots fullback Danny Vitale.

Washington defenive lineman Caleb Brantley.

Patriots guard Najee Toran.

Patriots offensive lineman Marcus Cannon.

Patriots linebacker Don’a Hightower

Patriots linebacker Brandon Bolden.

Ravens offensive lineman Andre Smith.

  2. As predicted, you will see mass retirings, not only opt-outs, but retirings now and in the next year. Guys who already made their money, will be done by age 30, and the league will get even younger than the last trend.

    The market will then be flooded with 28 or 29 year olds a la 1995 looking for one last payday, and it’s who has the cap space and to show their team is in the best position with continuity and a chance to win the SB in 2021, not 2020.

    These are the first of MANY big names all throughout the league.

    BB didn’t plan the pandemic (lmao), but boy was he prepared after seeing the bulge of the league reach its peak, starting with the bloated QB pricing. The master.

    Certainly, a coincidence, but 2021 will bring the return of the NFL and there will be a lot of unprepared teams with their continuity and rebuilds.

  3. Surprised the list ain’t longer by now. I’m sure it will get much worse as the days and weeks pass.

