Cowboys place Tyrone Crawford, Dontari Poe on PUP

The Cowboys placed defensive linemen Tyrone Crawford and Dontari Poe on the physically unable to perform list Tuesday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

They also waived running back Jordan Chunn with a non-football injury designation and defensive lineman Garrett Marino with a non-football illness designation.

Crawford and Poe will have to pass physicals before the Cowboys can remove them from the list. But with on-field practices not beginning until later in August, the players have more time to rehab.

Crawford had double hip surgery last offseason and played only four games, with two starts.

Poe, who signed with the Cowboys as a free agent, had quadriceps surgery this offseason.