Dalvin Cook reports to training camp with Vikings veterans

Dalvin Cook ended all suspense by reporting with the Vikings veterans to training camp for COVID-19 testing, Courtney Cronin of ESPN reports.

Saturday brought a contradictory back-and-forth between Vikings coaches and Cook’s agent, leaving a question about whether Cook would show up or not. He now gains credit for the upcoming season — unless he chooses to opt out by Monday — which will allow him to become a free agent in March.

Cook, who will make $1.331 million in 2020, seeks a long-term deal with the Vikings.

Cook missed more games (17) than he played (15) his first two seasons. But in 14 games last season, the former second-round choice ranked seventh in yards from scrimmage with 1,654 and scored 13 touchdowns on 303 touches.

This offseason he declared himself “the best back in the game.”