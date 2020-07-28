DeAndre Baker appeals placement on exempt list

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association officially has appealed the NFL’s decision to place Giants cornerback Deandre Baker on the Commissioner Exempt list, Baker’s attorney told Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Baker, 22, wants the NFL to allow him to attend Giants training camp.

His argument is the NFL has punished him, even though he is not charged with any crime, according to Vacchiano. Baker was arrested on eight felony counts in connection with an armed robbery in Florida in May.

Broward County prosecutors have not decided whether to pursue charges.

Baker’s attorney, Patrick G. Patel, repeatedly has declared his client innocent.

Baker will have a hearing before a disciplinary review officer, as allowed under the new CBA, which calls for the appeal to happen “on an expedited basis.”

“We’re hoping to get a hearing as soon as possible,” Patel told SNY, “with the hope that he gets cleared to resume his career.”

Baker arrived in New Jersey on Sunday.