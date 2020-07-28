Devin Funchess opts out for 2020

Getty Images

As if there weren’t plenty of reasons for the Packers to draft at least one receiver in 2020, here’s another: Receiver Devin Funchess has opted out, according to Field Yates of ESPN.com.

Funchess, a second-round pick of the Panthers in 2015 who played most recently with the Colts, signed with Green Bay in the offseason.

The Packers have nine other receivers on the roster, including Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown, Allen Lazard, Jake Kumerow, Malik Taylor, Darrell Stewart, Darrius Shepherd, and Reggie Begelton.