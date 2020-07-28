Dont’a Hightower opts out of playing in 2020

Posted by Josh Alper on July 28, 2020, 7:47 AM EDT
A fourth member of the Patriots is opting out of playing the 2020 season and this one will leave a big hole in their defense.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that linebacker Dont'a Hightower will not be suiting up this year. He joins tackle Marcus Cannon, fullback Danny Vitale and guard Najee Toran as Patriots players who have opted not to play amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hightower, who became a father for the first time this month, was set to make a base salary of $8 million this season. He will receive a $150,000 stipend and his contract will toll to the 2021 season.

It’s a big loss for the Patriots, who already saw Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins depart as free agents this offseason. Hightower had 71 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a fumble recovery for a touchdown for New England last season. Brandon Copeland, Ja'whaun Bentley, Shilique Calhoun, Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings are among the linebackers still on hand for the Patriots.

34 responses to “Dont’a Hightower opts out of playing in 2020

  2. All the players will eventually opt out, because there will be no season. There are about 150+ staff and players in the day to day operations of an NFL team. Just look what happened with the Marlins. In a non contact sport. This will blow up in Roger’s face.

  3. All players who choose not to work should not receive a cent.
    Just like normal working class people.

  5. Protecting his family is far more important than playing health-roulette with ‘rona. Despite how obvious it should be, I commend him for making the tough decision.

  6. Geez! As a country we are not prepared to play football. If baseball that is naturally a socially-distant sport and smaller rosters can’t keep their players and staff safe from disease, what hope does the NFL realistically have?
    I am glad that Dont’a had the freedom to opt out of risking his health. Football is already dangerous enough without a virus. Now choosing to play risks the wives and children of the players.
    Hightower is a veteran star that sounds like has been smart enough to put some money in the bank and can sit this one out. But he is not your typical player that bulks up the rosters.
    Looks like we are moving full steam ahead with the season. This is crazy.

  7. Damn that’s a big loss. But you gotta respect anyone, especially a new father, for being willing to forgo that kinda cash. Props to him. I’m very pessimistic about this season. In a normal year this upcoming season had a TON of intrigue for neutral fans. I personally wanted to see how BB would fair without Brady and vice versa. How would the Niners rebound? Would the Chiefs steamroll the AFC or could Lamar turn it around in the playoffs. The NFC is stacked with idk 8-10 teams who might think they can make the super bowl after seeing San Fran’s turnaround last year

  10. Can’t blame him (or any of them). Especially after what we’ve just seen happen in baseball.

  11. Him and Cannon are huge losses for the Patriots. It is starting to look like the season is in jeopardy.

  12. Yep. Just wait till a big name QB or 3 opts out.

    There won’t be a season folks. I’ve accepted it.

  13. Players’ choice. Good for him for taking it. As a football fan though sure seems like the Fates are lining up to make the “”legendary” (HAHAHAHA) Pats/Bucs “competition” less newsworthy.

    I have always said it is Bill, not Brady who is great. Brady is very good, but he would not have succeeded without BBs defenses, nor in that offensive scheme. You can see that because just about every other QB thrived in the same – then sucked elsewhere.

    If we’re playing with scrubs, that question will never be answered. Which may be exactly what Pats fans want – to keep living in a world of their own creation. (aka Fantasy Island)

  18. Just curious, does his salary no longer count toward this years cap? And could a player who opts out be cut? Not advocating for that at all, but I can see a scenario where an aging veteran with a high salary who opts out gets cut.

  19. THANKS FOR THE MEMORIES TOWER!! Your bench press of Okung to tackle Lynch is forever one of the unheralded plays of this decade for us! Seeing as this was his final year on his contract, injury history, and 10-12 years of the saban/belichick style, i think his time in foborough is over. Maybe a deal to go to his hometown Titans, but i think he is done in foxborough

  21. These opt outs will be non-news when NFL fails to get through the season. I don’t see them getting through a single week without a massive outbreak.

  22. Though I dont agree with these players sitting, it will be interesting to see how many high profile players opt out …

    If any big name QBs decide to do it, there wont be a season … but we will see

  23. Pat’s still have an excellent defense but this definitely hurts.

    Nothing but respect though for a guy taking a 98% pay cut to keep his family safe.

  27. NFL will need to expand the game day active 53 to get through whatever sort of season they are planning/wind up with. May work out in favor of the UDFA crowd who did not get a preseason to show their stuff.

    ——
    Garoppolo made a Super Bowl. Cassel made a pro bowl. Wouldn’t say those guys sucked elsewhere.

    As for Brady if and when when the season is cancelled he will be 44 by the time meaningful football starts again. Should be interesting to see where he’s at.

  29. You can see that because just about every other QB thrived in the same – then sucked elsewhere.

    Who is “every other QB”?
    You had one that played a season Matt Cassel
    He had a decent season in NE then 2 years later had about the same success if not a little better in KC (they made the playoffs)
    And he did it there without the magical BB “system”

  32. They should not make the same money next year though. They are one year older with one year of not playing. Maybe 75% of this year’s salary gets deferred to next season, but not the whole thing.

  33. Gotta love the average joe, working an 8-5, comparing himself to an NFL players

    ————————————-

  34. If we’re playing with scrubs, that question will never be answered. Which may be exactly what Pats fans want – to keep living in a world of their own creation. (aka Fantasy Island)


    Brady is universally considered the GOAT,
    So it not just “pats fans”
    Seems the only one living on fantasy island is you.

    BB in NE WITHOUT TB as his starting QB 19-19 ZERO playoff wins

