Eagles wideout Marquise Goodwin opts out

Getty Images

The Eagles traded for Marquise Goodwin this offseason, but it will be at least a year before they see him on the field.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Goodwin is opting out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns.

He and his wife just welcomed a daughter to their family in February after multiple attempts to start a family ended in tragedy, making it hard to dispute his wanting to keep that family safe.

The Eagles needed the speed he provided, considering the uncertain status of DeSean Jackson, and Alshon Jeffery‘s return from a foot injury.