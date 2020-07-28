Falcons fourth-rounder Jaylinn Hawkins on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Falcons fourth-round pick Jaylinn Hawkins will start his first NFL training camp on the new reserve list in place for COVID-19.

The team announced that Hawkins has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. Hawkins has either tested positive or had close contact with an infected person, but neither the team nor the league will announce the reason for the placement of any player.

Hawkins played 48 games as a safety at Cal before becoming one of six Falcons draft picks this April. He led the team with three interceptions during his final collegiate season.

Hawkins is the first Falcons player placed on the COVID-19 list.