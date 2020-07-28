Four more Marlins test positive for COVID-19

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 28, 2020, 10:18 AM EDT
Getty Images

The COVID-19 outbreak that’s hit the Miami Marlins continues to grow, and baseball’s schedule continues to shrink.

According to Ken Rosenthal of TheAthletic.com, four more Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19, which pushes the organizational total to 18 players and staffers.

Already, their games against the Orioles yesterday and today were postponed, and according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, tonight’s Phillies-Yankees game has also been postponed, for the second straight day. The Phillies were playing the Marlins last weekend when the first four positive tests were confirmed, and they played anyway Sunday.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said last night the outbreak wasn’t a “nightmare” at this point, and remained optimistic baseball could continue to be played safely. That could be true, but in a condensed season, the likelihood of every team playing the same 60 games seems to be decreasing, as case numbers rise.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Four more Marlins test positive for COVID-19

  1. 18 cases for one team, for a sport with almost no contact and you expect the NFL to last one week?

  2. It is expected peopple. It happens at my job. It happens at any job. America didnt become America by cowering in our homes. When the going gets tough…the tough get going. This is the time we need to overcome adverstiy. Not shut down and hide.

    We will get through this but we will also have hurdles to overcome such as some positive tests. My workplace has had more positive tests than the Marlins and we didnt shut down.

    Come on people – lets plow through this covid thing. Stand up to it. Not let it beat you down and win.

  4. Baseball will be cancelled before August is over…probably in the next three weeks.

  5. The biggest problem with this whole Marlins thing is the players and manager decided to play anyway, despite the several positive tests they already knew about at the time. They knew they had an actual outbreak in their locker room and they decided, unilaterally, to play anyway, potentially putting everyone else in that stadium at risk including the Philies players, coaches and tier 2 staff that was at the park working. Selfish and short sighted at best, reckless and dangerous at worst but in fairness to them, they shouldn’t have been able to make that decision. The league dropped the ball when they didn’t include any protocols as to what to do when an outbreak happens on a team.

  6. I’m confused. I thought baseball had these large taxi squads for this exact reason? Why are they not implementing that protocol? I’m not being snarky, it’s a legit question.

  7. ericdre says:
    July 28, 2020 at 10:48 am
    I’m confused. I thought baseball had these large taxi squads for this exact reason? Why are they not implementing that protocol? I’m not being snarky, it’s a legit question.

    _________

    You’re exactly right and they will do that. The only problem is, the taxi squad is not completely separated from the main club (at least not as a rule). They all probably have to clear testing also.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.