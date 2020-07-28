Four more Marlins test positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The COVID-19 outbreak that’s hit the Miami Marlins continues to grow, and baseball’s schedule continues to shrink.

According to Ken Rosenthal of TheAthletic.com, four more Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19, which pushes the organizational total to 18 players and staffers.

Already, their games against the Orioles yesterday and today were postponed, and according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, tonight’s Phillies-Yankees game has also been postponed, for the second straight day. The Phillies were playing the Marlins last weekend when the first four positive tests were confirmed, and they played anyway Sunday.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said last night the outbreak wasn’t a “nightmare” at this point, and remained optimistic baseball could continue to be played safely. That could be true, but in a condensed season, the likelihood of every team playing the same 60 games seems to be decreasing, as case numbers rise.