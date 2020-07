Getty Images

The Giants claimed cornerback Shakial Taylor off waivers from the Broncos.

Taylor played five games last season for the Colts, who signed him as a rookie free agent.

He made seven tackles and one pass breakup. Taylor made his NFL debut at Kansas City on Oct. 6.

The Colts waived Taylor on Nov. 25, and Denver claimed him. He did not play in any games for the Broncos.

Taylor played 21 games at the University of Kansas after transferring from Mesa Community College.