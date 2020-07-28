Giants sign all their draft picks

Getty Images

First-round pick Andrew Thomas signed with the Giants on Monday and he had plenty of company when it came to agreeing to rookie deals with the team.

The Giants announced that their entire class is now under contract. Second-round safety Xavier McKinney, fourth-round cornerback Darnay Holmes, fifth-round offensive lineman Shane Lemieux, sixth-round linebacker Cam Brown, seventh-round linebacker Carter Coughlin, seventh-round linebacker TJ Brunson, and seventh-round cornerback Chris Williamson were the others to get their deals done.

Third-round offensive lineman Matt Peart and seventh-round linebacker Tae Crowder signed earlier in the offseason.

The Giants also announced that they have waived cornerback Malcolm Elmore with a non-football injury designation.