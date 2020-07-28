Green Bay braces for up to $160 million in losses this year

Getty Images

The Packers are doing well this year. The city in which they play their games this year won’t be.

According to the Green Bay Press-Gazette, via Sports Business Daily, the city where the Packers play their home games could lose up to $160 million based on the closure of Lambeau Field from the middle of March until June, the prohibition on fan attendance at training camp, the cancellation of the preseason, and the dramatically-reduced capacity (if any) at games.

Green Bay will see, per the report, roughly 200,000 fewer visitors in July and August.

Reduced attendance and revenue surely will be a dynamic in every NFL city, but no city depends on the local football team more than Green Bay. With or without games in 2020, significant financial damage will be done. The only hope is that it will be a one-year-only dynamic.