Gus Edwards signs ERFA tender from Ravens

Running back Gus Edwards didn’t have too many options about what to do this offseason once the Ravens tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent ahead of the start of the league year in March, but he still took his time making up his mind.

Edwards signed that tender on Tuesday, which sets him up to make $750,000 during the 2020 season and leaves him on a path for restricted free agency. If he hadn’t signed the tender, he wouldn’t be able to play at all during the 2020 season.

Edwards has run 270 times for 1,429 yards and four touchdowns over two seasons in Baltimore.

He’ll be part of a backfield that hopes to repeat last year’s historical success on the ground. Mark Ingram, Justice Hill and second-round pick J.K. Dobbins will also be in the mix for snaps.