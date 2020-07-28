Jaguars claim Garrett McGhin off waivers

Getty Images

The Jaguars claimed offensive lineman Garrett McGhin off waivers from the Bills, the team announced Tuesday.

McGhin originally signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He spent training camp and the preseason with Buffalo but did not make the roster.

The Panthers signed him to their practice squad on Nov. 12.

He played two games with Carolina before going on injured reserve on Dec. 19. He signed a futures contract with Buffalo in the offseason.

McGhin played 48 career games at East Carolina University, seeing action at both guard positions and at right tackle.