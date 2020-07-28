Getty Images

The NFL is watching what is going on with the Marlins in baseball. While doing its best to assure the show will go on by mitigating the risk as much as possible, the NFL also knows positive COVID-19 tests are going to happen.

The obvious position where teams can’t afford an outbreak is at quarterback.

Some teams are discussing quarantining a quarterback, so if the quarterbacks room has positive tests, a stand-by quarterback remains healthy.

Jets coach Adam Gase confirmed on a conference call Tuesday the Jets have discussed quarantining a quarterback “quite a bit.”

“Once you start sticking traveling in there in the regular season, we do have to keep talking through these types of things and figuring out the best things for us to do,” Gase said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.