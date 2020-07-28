Joe Burrow agrees to deal with Bengals

Getty Images

The first overall pick of the 2020 draft has agreed to terms on his first NFL contract.

According to multiple reports, quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals have reached a deal. That leaves Titans tackle Isaiah Wilson as the only unsigned first-round pick.

Burrow’s deal is for four years with a team option for a fifth season. He’s set to make just over $36 million in fully guaranteed money over the first four years of the deal with over $23 million coming via a signing bonus.

The Bengals still need to wrap up a contract with second-round wideout Tee Higgins in order to get their whole draft class under contract. Once they do, all attention can turn toward making sure Burrow hits the ground running in September.