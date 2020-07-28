Joe Douglas on talk with Kyle Long: There were some ideas thrown out there

Getty Images

Kyle Long remains retired, but Jets General Manager Joe Douglas did have a conversation with the offensive guard this offseason.

How serious was it?

“Kyle and I were together at Chicago,” Douglas said this week during a conference call, via Manish Mehta of the Daily News. “The conversation I had with Kyle was more as a friend. There’s some ideas that were thrown out there, but it wasn’t so much a conversation of a G.M. and player. It was a conversation of two former co-workers that were catching up.”

Douglas didn’t elaborate on the “ideas thrown out there.” Long previously said there “wasn’t anything” to a report of the Jets trying to sign him.

Douglas and Long were employed by the Bears in 2015 when Douglas served as the team’s college scouting director for one season.

The Bears declined Long’s option for the 2020 season after he missed 34 games the past four seasons because of injury.