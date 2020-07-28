Joey Bosa reports to training camp

The Chargers’ testing window went from 1-5 p.m. PT today. Joey Bosa made it with minutes to spare, Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com reports.
The defensive end said three words: “I made it.”
He was the last player to report to training camp.
It would have come as a surprise if Bosa hadn’t shown up. The new labor deal moves the deadline for losing a year of credit toward free agency from 30 days before the start of the regular season to the opening of camp.
In other words, Bosa didn’t have a choice.
Bosa is set to make $14.36 million in the final year of his rookie contract and seeking an extension. He now is scheduled to become a free agent in March.
General Manager Tom Telesco said Monday he had nothing to share contract-wise.
Bosa, the third overall pick of the 2016 draft, made 40 sacks his first four seasons.