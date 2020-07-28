John Elway tempering expectations for Broncos offense

Getty Images

Broncos General Manager John Elway worked to improve his team’s offense this offseason, but he said Tuesday that he’s shifted his expectations a bit in response to the loss of on-field practice time in the spring.

Elway spoke to reporters on a conference call and said “it’s going to be a slow build” once the team does start practicing this summer because of how much work needs to be done with a young offense. Quarterback Drew Lock made five starts as a rookie and two top receivers — Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler — arrived in April’s draft.

Elway would have liked preseason games in order to make up for some of the lost time, but said the team will have to “give ‘em some rope and temper a little bit” when it comes to expectations about how capable the unit will be.

“With our young team, that doesn’t help us,” Elway said, via Troy Renck of TheDenverChannel.com. “I was hoping for a couple preseason games just because we’re so young on the offensive side for them to get see someone else. We’re gonna have to deal with it. Today’s world is adjusting so we’ll adjust to that.”

There will be similar attempts to knock off rust and create chemistry around the league after an extended layoff and the teams that can do it the quickest should find themselves with a leg up come September.