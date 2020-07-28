John Lynch: 49ers were not involved in Jamal Adams trade discussion

Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch said Monday that they were not involved in any trade discussions regarding former New York Jets safety Jamal Adams.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, Lynch denied the team had any conversations with the Jets over the All-Pro safety who was traded to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

“Totally inaccurate,” Lynch said. “We did not ever make a call about the player.”

ESPN had reported that parties involved believed the 49ers and Cowboys were also involved in discussion. Lynch clearly refuted their reported involvement.

The 49ers were one of the teams Adams reportedly hoped he could be traded to, but the 49ers themselves do not appear to have been interested in him at the time. San Francisco does seem reasonably well positioned at safety with Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt set to man their two safety spots.

Seattle traded two first-round picks and a third-round pick along with safety Bradley McDougald to the Jets to acquire Adams and a fourth-round pick on Saturday.