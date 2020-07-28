John Lynch on contract extension: I think there’s good news on the horizon

Getty Images

49ers General Manager John Lynch didn’t have much to say about the timeline for talks with tight end George Kittle about a contract extension, but he was more forthcoming when it came to another deal.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and Lynch both joined the team in 2017 and Shanahan got an extension this offseason that ties him to the franchise through the 2025 season. It sounds like Lynch and the team are closing in on an extension that would keep him in line with Shanahan.

Lynch said on KNBR that he “understood Kyle was going to go first” because he came in “kind of top of market” because he needed a more lucrative deal than he had at FOX while Shanahan was a first-time head coach. Now that Shanahan’s contract is out of the way, Lynch said he expects something to happen in talks with 49ers owner Jed York.

“I don’t know if I’m going to be a lifer at this thing, but I love what we’re doing,” Lynch said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I love coming to work each and every day, and I think there’s some good news on the horizon. Jed and the York family have been tremendous to me. Hopefully, we have some good news here soon.”

Last year’s trip to the Super Bowl was a big step up from what the 49ers were able to accomplish in Lynch and Shanahan’s first two seasons and contract extensions make it clear that the team expects that kind of success to be the norm for years to come.