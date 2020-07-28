John Lynch: Would be silly not to figure it out with George Kittle

Getty Images

Tight end George Kittle is looking for a new contract, but said early this month that he wants to be with his 49ers teammates to open training camp.

It doesn’t look like anything has changed his view over the last few weeks. General Manager John Lynch said on KNBR Tuesday that the team expects Kittle to report to camp on time despite the lack of a new deal. He didn’t offer much of an update on where things stand with negotiations, but did say there’s no reason to think things won’t get done.

“George is planning on coming,” Lynch said. “We’ve exchanged ideas. It’d be silly not to figure it out. You ask for timetable, I don’t have that. No updates. I don’t think there’s anything to be discouraged.”

Kittle is in the final year of his rookie deal and will make just over $2.1 million. That’s a bargain for a player who produces at his level and, one way or another, Kittle will cease to be such a bargain come the 2021 season.