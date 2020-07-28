Larry Warford decides not to play in 2020

Getty Images

It’s hard to call what Larry Warford‘s doing opting out, since he doesn’t have a contract to opt out of.

Either way, he’s not playing this year.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the three-time Pro Bowl guard isn’t playing this year, despite multiple offers. He’s planning to continue to train in hopes of playing next year.

The 29-year-old guard was looking for work earlier this offseason, but not just any work. After he was released by the Saints, he was reportedly looking for a salary in the $7 million a year range.

Players who opt out of contracts can’t change their minds about it, but since he’s a free agent, he could ostensibly revisit his decision.