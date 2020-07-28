Marlins season paused after COVID-19 outbreak

AP

There’s no clock in their sport, but Major League Baseball has called a timeout on the Miami Marlins.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Marlins’ season has been suspended after a COVID-19 outbreak that resulted in 15 players testing positive.

While two individual games have been postponed, this makes it likely that baseball’s going to go through a return to play without every team playing the same amount of games.

The team is quarantined after positive tests emerged during last weekend’s series against the Phillies, and they’re not expected to play any of a four-game series against the Orioles and an upcoming three-game series against the Nationals.

The Nationals had previously voted as a team not to travel to Miami (though voting by players is also the faulty method that led the Marlins to play the Phillies after the first four positive tests).

With so many players quarantined for at least two weeks, they’d have to put a largely new team on the field if they did play again soon.

Teams were allowed a pool of 60 eligible players for this season, anticipating positive tests. The 27 players not with the Major League team are working out at a separate site.