Mike Zimmer: Dalvin Cook will be a captain this year

At a time when the Vikings don’t want to break the bank for running back Dalvin Cook, they’re apparently planning to treat him a like a bank employee: In lieu of more money, he’ll be named a Vice President.

Appearing Monday on KFAN with Paul Allen, coach Mike Zimmer said that Cook will have a specific designation for 2020. “I’m gonna make him a captain because of the things that he represents here and the way he’s gone about his business and works,” Zimmer told Allen.

Zimmer’s remarks echo the sentiment expressed by G.M. Rick Spielman during a post-draft visit to the #PFTPM podcast.

“We believe in paying our own players,” Spielman said. “Those are the guys that we develop, we know them the best, we know where they are from a work ethic standpoint, we know what type of players they are, but we also know how much they mean to our community and how involved they are. And Dalvin checks all those boxes. He is a very good football player, but he is even a better human being. So we take the whole picture in and how philosophy and history has been, develop them, and hopefully we are drafting well enough we have to give long-term extensions to guys that have come in and helped us win ball games and fit everything we are looking for and build our culture.”

Zimmer is indeed rooting for Cook to get his money, preferably from the Vikings.

“I hope he gets as much as he can, but I also hope he’s playing for us,” Zimmer said. “He is under contract with us, so we’ll see where that all goes. But I love the kid myself, and he’s a terrific football player, but he’s been a great asset to our team and our locker room as well.”

Cook will make $1.331 million in 2020, the final year of his rookie contract. Once reports for training camp, it will become difficult if not impossible for him to leave.

Unless he exercises his prerogative to opt out for 2020. He has until Monday to make that decision.