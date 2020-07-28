COVID-19 opt-out list

Posted by Mike Florio on July 28, 2020, 9:23 AM EDT
We’re keeping a running list of the players who choose to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All players who have opted out are listed below:

Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

Ravens kick returner De'Anthony Thomas.

Seahawks offensive lineman Chance Warmack.

Cowboys cornerback Maurice Canady.

Patriots fullback Danny Vitale.

Washington defenive lineman Caleb Brantley.

Patriots guard Najee Toran.

Patriots offensive lineman Marcus Cannon.

Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower.

Patriots running back Brandon Bolden.

Ravens offensive lineman Andre Smith.

Cowboys wide receiver Stephen Guidry.

Texans defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes.

Broncos defensive tackle Kyle Peko.

Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman.

Titans offensive lineman Anthony McKinney.

Saints tight end Cole Wick.

Patriots safety Patrick Chung.

Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei.

Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce.

Eagles wide receiver Marquise Goodwin.

12 responses to “COVID-19 opt-out list

  2. As predicted, you will see mass retirings, not only opt-outs, but retirings now and in the next year. Guys who already made their money, will be done by age 30, and the league will get even younger than the last trend.

    The market will then be flooded with 28 or 29 year olds a la 1995 looking for one last payday, and it’s who has the cap space and to show their team is in the best position with continuity and a chance to win the SB in 2021, not 2020.

    These are the first of MANY big names all throughout the league.

    BB didn’t plan the pandemic (lmao), but boy was he prepared after seeing the bulge of the league reach its peak, starting with the bloated QB pricing. The master.

    Certainly, a coincidence, but 2021 will bring the return of the NFL and there will be a lot of unprepared teams with their continuity and rebuilds.

  3. Surprised the list ain’t longer by now. I’m sure it will get much worse as the days and weeks pass.

  5. I absolutely don’t blame anyone who chooses to opt-out, but logically I wonder might they actually be safer in the NFL with the daily testing and being around others who are all being tested daily? As opposed to being out in the “real world” not knowing who they are being exposed to. Unless they are completely self-bubbling at home 24/7 they will be at risk. Just my 2 cents…

  6. Between those who choose to opt-out and those who will catch it, why are they even trying to bother having a season. All it takes is one person to get it and pass it to everyone on the field decimating both teams. Let’s face it, the tests are unreliable. It’s quite possibly we could see games in the first month with people who weren’t even on the 90-man roster this year. It’ll be like the replacement games. The winner could be the team with the fewest players testing positive. I’m still not sure that would help teams like the Browns, Bengals, Jags and Falcons.

  7. Just making room for another guy to take advantage. These guys sitting out a year will regret it. I know, personally, if I had the choice to play ball I would not risk letting someone steal my job from me. Help us all keep the economy getting back to normal – opting out seems odd to do. We are all working amongst it.

  8. whatjusthapped says:
    July 28, 2020 at 9:44 am
    Fully half are Patriots,what does that tell you?

    Highest IQ players in the league play in NE. They don’t employ mouthbreathers.

  9. 5 Patriot players (so far) opt out.
    Probably envision an epic losing season and don’t want to suffer through it.

  10. johnnycantread says:
    July 28, 2020 at 10:14 am
    5 Patriot players (so far) opt out.
    Probably envision an epic losing season and don’t want to suffer through it.
    Tanking for Lawrence

  11. A lot of these are understandable. The Chiefs OL is a doctor workign in canada. Marcus Canon is a cancer survivor and Kyle Pekos wife is a cancer survivor if I remember correctly.

    Bills OG Jon Feliciano also made a solid point on twitter, if the season gets cancelled, ANY player with a lot of guaranteed money would lose it, whereas opting out ensures they still make that. Beli is likely playing the situation by helping his players make a sound financial decision…that also gets him a high draft pick. The patriots are smart and know the odds the season actually goes on. With all the opt outs, they lose nothing if the season gets canned and likely gain draft spots if it goes on.

  12. I was thinking they are old and susceptible. Just kidding. If i were high risk, I would do the same. Just a matter of time.

