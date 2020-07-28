NFLPA: 21 players have tested positive for COVID-19 at camps

AP

Players reporting to training camp are being tested for COVID-19 several times before they are allowed to enter team facilities and Tuesday brought some information about how many of those tests have been positive thus far.

The NFLPA announced that there have been 21 positive tests in the testing conducted as part of the training camp reporting process. Rookies, injured players and quarterbacks were allowed to start reporting over the last week. Veterans from most teams began reporting to camp on Tuesday.

The union did not announce the total number of tests were done overall or whether there were any outstanding results from early tests. They did announce that a total of 107 players have tested positive over the course of the offseason.

Players who test positive for COVID-19 will be placed on a reserve list until they are no longer experiencing symptoms and/or receive multiple negative tests. Players exposed to an infected person will also go on that list and the league will not announce the reason for any player’s placement on the list.