NFLPA: 21 players have tested positive for COVID-19 at camps

Posted by Josh Alper on July 28, 2020, 3:37 PM EDT
AP

Players reporting to training camp are being tested for COVID-19 several times before they are allowed to enter team facilities and Tuesday brought some information about how many of those tests have been positive thus far.

The NFLPA announced that there have been 21 positive tests in the testing conducted as part of the training camp reporting process. Rookies, injured players and quarterbacks were allowed to start reporting over the last week. Veterans from most teams began reporting to camp on Tuesday.

The union did not announce the total number of tests were done overall or whether there were any outstanding results from early tests. They did announce that a total of 107 players have tested positive over the course of the offseason.

Players who test positive for COVID-19 will be placed on a reserve list until they are no longer experiencing symptoms and/or receive multiple negative tests. Players exposed to an infected person will also go on that list and the league will not announce the reason for any player’s placement on the list.

Permalink 27 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

27 responses to “NFLPA: 21 players have tested positive for COVID-19 at camps

  1. What sorts of tests are being run? I hope they’re not using basic PCR tests, which could amplify old DNA from viruses that the immune system has already dealth with.

  3. Wonder if Einstein ever thought his ideas on relativity would be applicable to the start of an NFL season? If it’s 21 positives out of 2000 not too alarming. If it’s 21 out of 200 then Katy bar the door!

  5. Depending on which test they are using, the rate of false negatives in field testing are running in the 10-20% range. How many positive athletes that have incorrect negatives does it take before the NFL has their own versions of the Florida Marlins? At this point, I’d point the Jags and Chiefs at close to the same odds of winning the Super Bowl this year. You can’t win a game that never happens.

  6. It doesn’t make me happy in any way to say this, but I told y’all they weren’t gonna make it outta training camp.

  8. This is why I cannot allow myself to scream “football is back!” Of the four major sports, football is the worst in terms of spreading this. And when you consider the size of the roster, coaching staff, training staff, personnel staff, and support staff, a ‘bubble’ is just impossible.

    Sorry. I want to see football return, I really do, but it is just not going to happen this year

  9. Look at it this way: So far that’s less than 1 player per team. That’s doing good so far, right?

  10. Vegas has the odds of a full NFL season @ 100-1. The odds of Simms having his top button unbuttoned are @ 200-1…

  11. Go get it yourself and then say it’s not a “ big deal “.

    This is Russian roulette for the sake of entertainment.

    If they were smart, they’d postpone the season until the vaccine is readily available.

  14. “What sorts of tests are being run? I hope they’re not using basic PCR tests, which could amplify old DNA from viruses that the immune system has already dealth with.”

    ___

    I think you might be sorely mistaken.

  15. Everyone needs to calm down. 21 people??? How many are aysymptomatic? Probably all of them. These 21 out of over 2500 players is less than 1%….So yeah, lets boast our chest and scream “NO FOOTBALL, TOLD YOU!” when less than 1% tests positive. People, the world is not ending, and there is ZERO chance they cancel the season and miss out on BILLIONS of dollars over less than 1%.

  17. djrando7 says:
    July 28, 2020 at 4:08 pm
    Everyone needs to calm down. 21 people??? How many are aysymptomatic? Probably all of them. These 21 out of over 2500 players is less than 1%….So yeah, lets boast our chest and scream “NO FOOTBALL, TOLD YOU!” when less than 1% tests positive. People, the world is not ending, and there is ZERO chance they cancel the season and miss out on BILLIONS of dollars over less than 1%.

    ————————————————————————————————————

    I highly doubt they have tested all 2500 players at this point, but I hope you’re right.

  19. djrando7 says:
    July 28, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    Everyone needs to calm down. 21 people??? How many are aysymptomatic? Probably all of them. These 21 out of over 2500 players is less than 1%….So yeah, lets boast our chest and scream “NO FOOTBALL, TOLD YOU!” when less than 1% tests positive. People, the world is not ending, and there is ZERO chance they cancel the season and miss out on BILLIONS of dollars over less than 1%.
    ———————————————————————
    Even if they are all asymptomatic they can still spread the virus.
    They could spread it to other team members or family members, some of whom may be more vulnerable.

    It sounds like you are more concerned about the financial aspects or you just want football to come back regardless of the risks to players or their families.

    The virus does not care about the financial aspects or anyone’s desire to have football back. All it wants to do is find more hosts.

    A friend of mine hung out with a buddy who tested positive and was asymptomatic. My friend got infected an got really sick. His lungs have been damaged – it is like he has emphysema and the guy is pretty young.

  20. joshiewashie says:
    July 28, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    Go get it yourself and then say it’s not a “ big deal “.

    This is Russian roulette for the sake of entertainment.

    If they were smart, they’d postpone the season until the vaccine is readily available.

    ———–

    You do realize most experts say, even if a vaccine is possible, it won’t last long and you’d be luck to get 40% immunity from the vaccine.

  21. I advocate wearing a mask and taking this situation seriously but that is very far from being able to find a solution that will allow football to be played this fall. Don’t be so self righteous just because you wear a mask and socially distance…

  23. We need to face the fact there won’t be a season. Look at what is happening to baseball after a week of playing.

  24. sportsfan7 says:
    July 28, 2020 at 4:22 pm

    ———————————————————————
    Even if they are all asymptomatic they can still spread the virus.
    They could spread it to other team members or family members, some of whom may be more vulnerable.

    It sounds like you are more concerned about the financial aspects or you just want football to come back regardless of the risks to players or their families.

    The virus does not care about the financial aspects or anyone’s desire to have football back. All it wants to do is find more hosts.

    A friend of mine hung out with a buddy who tested positive and was asymptomatic. My friend got infected an got really sick. His lungs have been damaged – it is like he has emphysema and the guy is pretty young.

    ———————————————————-

    Dude, do you really think that the players that tested positive are just allowed to go and join the rest of the team? They are quarantined until they test negative. I am also not dumb, I know the virus is A VIRUS. The NFL WILL NOT cancel the season under any circumstances. It will not happen. When you talk about BILLIONS, money does talk. None of these players or coaches are being hospitalized, the tests may even be a false positive.

    And my mother in law had the virus for a week. She had a stuffy nose. Was around her whole family, mother in law that is 86 and not one other person in the family got the virus. So again, the NFL is not going to miss out on billions when such a small number of player are testing positive.

  25. The NFL and NFLPA are dropping the ball big time here. The season ain’t gonna happen. All the players saying the NFL needs to do more to protect them. Covid 19 is a virus, it doesn’t pick and choose who it affects, it’s biology. Football is a contact sport, doesn’t take a genius to see the writing on the wall. On top of that you have elderly coaches, and in some cases elderly coaches who have weakened immune systems around 70 guys who can’t help themselves from having house parties, not wear masks, social distancing. If even Italy is in decline when they were at critical mass says wonders. People took distancing seriously. We don’t have that collective mind here, unfortunately and this is the new norm until people take this seriously, and the NFL and NFLPA aren’t doing any favors by being so optimistic about actually playing football this year.

  26. Meh – my Washington Football Team always had their best performances during the bye. So this could be like a bye season for them. Winning!

  27. 21 reported cases so far. Folks, this is only the warm up act…get ready for a deluge of positive cases in the next 5 days as more players report and then the inevitable team/player leaks indicating who, when and how.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.