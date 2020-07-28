Panthers claim linebacker cut by Patriots

Getty Images

While many undrafted rookies are going to struggle to latch on in a preseason without preseason games, one of them is getting another chance.

Per the league’s transaction wire, the Panthers claimed linebacker Kyahva Tezino off waivers. He had been cut by the Patriots Sunday.

The linebacker from San Diego State signed with the Patriots in April, but was among their cuts to get to 80 so they didn’t have to operate camp in a split squad situation.

The Panthers have six undrafted rookie linebackers on the roster now, and there’s a chance they don’t all make it to the field.