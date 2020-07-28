Panthers punter tore ACL this offseason, out for the year

Getty Images

The Panthers are going to be without punter Michael Palardy this season, after he suffered an offseason injury.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Palardy tore his ACL in his kicking leg this offseason, but initially hoped to kick through it. Instead, he’s having season-ending surgery.

The Panthers are putting him on the reserve/non-football injury list.

The team signed punter Joseph Charlton last week, bringing the undrafted rookie from South Carolina in so they’d have a healthy one for camp.