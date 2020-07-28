Panthers undrafted rookie Jordan Mack opts out of 2020 season

Getty Images

The Panthers announced several moves Tuesday, including undrafted rookie linebacker Jordan Mack‘s decision to opt out of the 2020 season.

Mack is the team’s first player to take the leave of absence.

Offensive lineman Greg Little will start camp on the physically unable to perform list with a knee issue. The PUP list indicates a player has not yet passed his physical, but Little’s absence is not expected to be long-term, Myles Simmons of the team website reports.

The 2019 second-round pick played only four games while dealing with two concussions and an ankle injury.

The Panthers placed punter Michael Palardy on the non-football injury list, ending his season. Palardy tore his ACL this offseason.

Carolina last week signed undrafted rookie Joseph Charlton to handle punting duties.

Undrafted rookie offensive lineman Branden Bowen will begin camp on the non-football illness list.

Carolina waived offensive lineman Juwann Bushell-Beatty. He played for the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks and Houston Renegades before the league’s season was canceled in March.