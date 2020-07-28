Patrick Chung opts out of 2020

Getty Images

The Patriots lost Tom Brady in March. They’re systematically losing plenty of other players in late July.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that safety Patrick Chung has opted out of the 2020 season.

Chung, who was due to make a base salary of $1.1 million this year, becomes the sixth Patriots player to opt out of the 2020 season, joining linebacker Dont'a Hightower, offensive lineman Marcus Cannon, fullback Danny Vitale, guard Najee Toran, and running back Brandon Bolden.

With each Patriots player who opts out, others may choose to follow suit. Which means that coach Bill Belichick and company will need to start finding replacements for the players who have opted out — and those who possibly will.