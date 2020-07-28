Patriots’ 2020 defense will be a far cry from 2019

The Patriots had an outstanding defense in 2019. To keep that defense at or near the top of the NFL in 2020 may require Bill Belichick’s best coaching job yet.

New England’s defense has been hit harder by player turnover than any other team in the league this year — and maybe even more than any other defense ever.

That includes today’s opt-outs of Dont'a Hightower and Patrick Chung, but even before we learned that Hightower and Chung won’t play this year, we knew the Patriots had suffered massive losses on defense. In fact, the Football Outsiders Almanac calculated that the Patriots had lost more production on defense from 2019 to 2020 than any team since at least 2002-2003 — and that calculation was done before Hightower and Chung opted out.

Other key players who are gone from last year’s Patriots Defense are Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins, Duron Harmon, Danny Shelton and Elandon Roberts. And the Patriots didn’t add any noteworthy veterans to their defense in free agency, although they did draft some players they’re hoping can come in and contribute immediately.

Tom Brady‘s departure was by far the biggest story in New England this offseason, but the Patriots lost even more on defense. The 2020 team will look nothing like 2019.

  4. But that shouldn’t matter right, BB should be able to just plug in anyone and win a ring, and he’s got Cam Newton now who will be so much better than that system QB Brady, he can just go out and win rings with Cam and nobodies right?! Right guys!? /s

  5. But the 2021 team should look great! The rookies will be hardened veterans for next year. Chung and Hightower return fresh and ready to go. Heck – I’m rooting for Gilmore and D Mac to opt out of this fiasco.
    And lets not even look at the embarrassing cap room they might have next year. Even at the reduced $175 mil cap – the Patriots might have $75-80 million to scoop up the veterans being cut for cap issues.
    And there is the opportunity for a decent draft choice too!

  6. This is bad.

    I hope the Patriots don’t go 3-13 and draft a good QB.

    Let them go 8-8 and find another Haskins.

  8. I’m sure the timing of the opt-outs are coincidence and they will be more spread out across going forward.
    But it is fun to imagine that playing in NE under Belichick is so insufferable that the only reason guys stayed was the near guarantee of a Superbowl appearance that came along with having the best QB of all time.
    Also, I will never count the Patriots out.

