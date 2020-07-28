Patriots’ Brandon Bolden opts out

Getty Images

The Patriots have had another player opt out of the 2020 season.

New England running back Brandon Bolden has decided to opt out, according to multiple reports. All NFL players have the option to opt out of the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They will receive a stipend for living expenses in 2020 and then the 2020 season on their contracts will move to 2021.

Bolden was set to make a $1 million base salary in 2020 and hit free agency in March. Now he’ll make that $1 million in 2021 and hit free agency in 2022.

The Patriots lead the league in opt outs, with Bolden joining Dont'a Hightower, Marcus Cannon, Danny Vitale and Najee Toran.