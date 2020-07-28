Report: Chargers, Joey Bosa agree to a five-year, $135 million extension

Getty Images

No wonder Joey Bosa took his time getting to training camp.

He surely had a big smile underneath his mask when he entered the team facility.

The Chargers and the defensive end reached agreement on a five-year, $135 million extension that goes through the 2025 season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Bosa will receiver $78 million fully guaranteed at signing and $102 million guaranteed, Schefter adds.

It’s $2 million more in guaranteed money than Myles Garrett recently received from the Browns.

Bosa was scheduled to make $14.36 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract.

The third overall pick of the 2016 draft made 40 sacks his first four seasons.