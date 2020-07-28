Report: David Andrews still planning on playing this year

Getty Images

The Patriots have already had five players opt out for the season because of COVID-19, but one player with a recent history of health issues won’t be taking the league up on the offer.

According to Mike Giardi of NFL Network, Patriots center David Andrews does not plan to opt out, and is planning to play this season.

Andrews missed all of last season because of blood clots in his lungs. Earlier this offseason, he referred to the condition as a “freak accident,” and said he had no concerns about returning to the field.

The Patriots lead the league in opt outs, with Dont'a Hightower, Marcus Cannon, Brandon Bolden, Danny Vitale, and Najee Toran already taking the option.