Report: Leo Koloamatangi opts out of 2020 season

Jets offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi is the latest to opt out of the 2020 season. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Koloamatangi informed the team that he will take a leave of absence due to COVID-19 concerns.

He becomes at least the 22nd player to opt out of this season.

Koloamatangi, 26, was active for seven games last season but did not see any action.

He has never played a regular-season game.

Koloamatangi has spent time on the practice squads and active rosters of the Lions and Jets in his three seasons.