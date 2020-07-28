Report: Marcus Cannon has decided to opt out of 2020 season

Getty Images

A report earlier Monday indicated Marcus Cannon was weighing whether to play in 2020. The Patriots starting right tackle apparently now has made his decision.

Cannon will exercise his option for a leave of absence, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports late Monday night.

The Patriots already have had offensive guard Najee Toran and fullback Danny Vitale take voluntary opt outs. Cannon’s opt out presumably will be considered “high-risk,” which comes with a $350,000 stipend with no offset and an accrued/credited season. His contract, which was scheduled to pay him $4.7 million this season, would toll.

Cannon, 32, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins’ lymphoma after his physical at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2011 showed irregularities. Further testing led to his diagnosis, and he began treatment that summer after the Patriots drafted him.

His absence will be a big blow to the team’s offensive line.

Korey Cunningham, Yodny Cajuste and Justin Herron are options to replace Cannon. Cunningham has appeared in seven games, while Cajuste and Herron have no regular-season experience.

Starting left guard Joe Thuney, who will play 2020 under the franchise tag, has experience at tackle from his college days.