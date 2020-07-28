Undrafted Cowboys rookie Stephen Guidry opting out

Getty Images

Cowboys cornerback Maurice Canady opted out of playing this season on Monday and another would-be member of the team is reportedly doing the same.

According to multiple reports, undrafted rookie wide receiver Stephen Guidry has informed the team that he’ll be opting out this season. Players who are not deemed high risk receive a $150,000 stipend that is treated as an advance on future salary and their contracts toll, so Guidry’s right will remain with the Cowboys.

Many have pointed out that the circumstances of this season will make it hard for undrafted rookies to make squads. It’s unclear if that impacted Guidry’s decision to wait until next year for another shot at the NFL.

Guidry caught 49 passes for 827 yards and eight touchdowns at Mississippi State last season.