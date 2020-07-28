Ron Rivera: If Alex Smith passes physical, he’s part of the equation

Posted by Josh Alper on July 28, 2020, 10:01 AM EDT
Alex Smith was placed on Washington’s physically unable to perform list on Monday, which was the expected move even if Smith said that he’s been cleared for football activity.

If a player is not put on the PUP list to start camp, they can’t go on it at any other point and the move gives the team time to make sure Smith can do everything necessary to play the position before activating him. In a Tuesday press conference, head coach Ron Rivera said Smith will factor into the team’s quarterback competition should that happen.

“If that happens, I think this is a guy that becomes part of our equation. That’s the truth of the matter,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen are the other quarterbacks for Washington and Rivera said it will “be pure competition” between the able-bodied aspirants for the position. That competition won’t move to the practice field for a couple of weeks and we’ll see if Smith is able to join in at that point.

  1. Alex Smith has the making of a true American. Fights through adversity. Doesnt let up. Doesnt let a major injury slow him down or steal him dreams.

  4. I wouldn’t mind Alex Smith winning the Super Bowl; I’m a fan. It’s the most remarkable story in football right now.

    But his immune system has been through an awful lot already….

  5. I’d rather see a healthy Alex Smith, who’s a proven winner and leader than a selfie-taking Haskins who has to keep talking about BECOMING a leader.

    You’re either a natural leader or you’re not!

  8. If he passes the physical…it will be a tremendous accomplishment! Congratulations to him on coming back. But, that was a gruesome injury and I cannot see how he could come back all the way from it.

  9. Im not sure there is a right thing to do in this situation. Both have legitimate claim to be the starter like this is some sort of nobility thing for a kingdom.

    Alex was playing well before injured and Haskins was starting to heat up and get chemistry with his WRs the last few weeks of the season, starting as a rookie isnt easy.

    I think the right thing to do is have a fair competition and best man wins.

    If Alex comes back to start and is successful best believe theyll be making a movie about him.

  10. Hope when Smith is done with football he can come to KC and join Reid on his coaching staff. Can’t think of a better guy to have in the QB coach room then Smith who helped develop Pat into what he is. Regardless I hope for the very best for the guy.

  11. If Smith passes they become the favorite in the East.

    Yes even with Cowboys, who will fall flat as usual. The Giants are rebuilding and we all know Wentz won’t be healthy for the season.

