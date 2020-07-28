Ron Rivera: If Alex Smith passes physical, he’s part of the equation

Getty Images

Alex Smith was placed on Washington’s physically unable to perform list on Monday, which was the expected move even if Smith said that he’s been cleared for football activity.

If a player is not put on the PUP list to start camp, they can’t go on it at any other point and the move gives the team time to make sure Smith can do everything necessary to play the position before activating him. In a Tuesday press conference, head coach Ron Rivera said Smith will factor into the team’s quarterback competition should that happen.

“If that happens, I think this is a guy that becomes part of our equation. That’s the truth of the matter,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen are the other quarterbacks for Washington and Rivera said it will “be pure competition” between the able-bodied aspirants for the position. That competition won’t move to the practice field for a couple of weeks and we’ll see if Smith is able to join in at that point.