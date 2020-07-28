Saints TE Cole Wick opts out

Getty Images

The list of NFL players opting out of playing in 2020 continues to grow on Tuesday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Saints tight end Cole Wick has chosen not to play this season.

Wick ended last season on the Saints’ practice squad and signed a future contract with the team in January. His deal called for him to make a base salary of $750,000 this year and it will toll to next season as a result of his choice.

Wick played six games for the Lions in 2016 and five games for the 49ers in 2018. He has two career catches for 18 yards and was credited with one tackle on special teams.