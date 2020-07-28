Seahawks agree to terms with second-rounder Darrell Taylor

Getty Images

There are players who are on their way in.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Seahawks have agreed to terms with second-round draft pick Darrell Taylor.

His four-year deal will include a $2,479,644 signing bonus.

The Seahawks have previously sign first-rounder Jordyn Brooks, and should have the rest of them wrapped up soon.

Taylor, a defensive end from Tennessee, will have a chance to get snaps early, since defensive end Jadeveon Clowney remains a free agent. They signed Benson Mayowa and brought back Bruce Irvin for pass-rushing depth.